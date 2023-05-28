Bad condition in government hospitals of Bihar, operation of heart patients after months of waiting under Ayushman

Patna. Patients coming under Ayushman Yojana have to wait a long time for surgery. Especially they are facing the most trouble in getting heart disease surgery done. The hospital management is giving pain of long wait to the patients coming for treatment of heart diseases in PMCH, NMCH, IGIMS, Patna AIIMS and IGIMS, which are included in the major government medical college hospitals of the state. While heart patients are operated upon in private hospitals within a maximum of two-three days, they have to wait for a month in government hospitals.

Delay in valve replacement and stent placement

Most of the problems are being faced by the patients in IGIC and IGIMS in getting valve replacement, stent and other surgeries for heart disease. Modern Cathlab facility is available here but waiting is going on for valves and stents. According to experts, due to non-availability of paperwork, valves and stents, patients are being deprived of operation for an average of 20 days. On the other hand, if Ayushman’s patients go to a private hospital for treatment, then the surgery is done within two days.

Patients come from all over Bihar

Patients from all over Bihar including Patna come for treatment in all the concerned medical college hospitals. On the other hand, if the operation is not done on time, it directly benefits other hospitals as well. Touts of hospitals take distressed patients to private hospitals with them. Patients are also troubled by waiting and consider it appropriate to get the operation done in a private hospital by making arrangements for one to one and a half lakh rupees.

Case 1- Sunita Devi (name changed), a resident of Lalji Tola, Patna, has to be fitted with a pacemaker. She is the beneficiary of Ayushman Yojana. It is going to be about a month in IGIC. Till now the pacemaker has not been installed under the plan. According to the relatives, the date of the surgery has not been told yet.

Case 2 – Hrithik Gupta, a resident of Motihari district, had severe chest pain. After suspecting a heart attack, the relatives reached the city’s IGIMS hospital. Whereas under Ayushman, when the patient went to register at the Ayushman counter, the link failed at that time. When Ayushman’s link did not come for two days, later the patient got admitted in the normal way and got his treatment done.

Free treatment and investigation is done under Ayushman

Angiography, Angioplasty, installation of two stents, TMT, Holter, blood test, echo, ECG, congenital heart disease related to child heart disease, bypass surgery, open heart surgery and all types of heart disease related investigations and treatment.

From 2030, only those who have completed four years of B.Ed will become teachers, under the new education policy, the minimum qualification has been fixed.

whatever is wrong is being fixed

Civil surgeon Dr. Shravan Kumar says that instructions have been issued to treat patients with Ayushman Yojana, poor and BPL card holders on priority basis. The errors that are there are being rectified. The system has been rectified with many deficiencies rectified. On the other hand, why there is delay in the treatment, its information will be taken from the concerned hospitals.