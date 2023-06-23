Bad condition of Gaushalas in Aligarh, Gaushala operators were forced to return one thousand cows to the administration

Aligarh. Cow shelters are in bad condition in Aligarh, UP. The officer is not ready to listen. Stray destitute cows were kept in cow shelters. In the beginning, food was available for the maintenance of the cattle. False assurances were given to the Gaushala managers. Sustenance grant of Rs.30 per cow was being received every day in the late morning. As long as CVO KP Varshney remained. The amount kept getting. But, the grant was stopped as soon as he retired. For the last three years, about one thousand stray destitute cattle are suffering in Swami Ramteerth Gaudham. They are eager to eat.

Complaint lodged several times on Chief Minister’s portal

Rakesh Kumar, the director of Swami Ramteerth Gaudham, says that the amount of maintenance has not been received for 3 years. The Gaushala is forced to be closed in a dying condition. Complaints were lodged several times on the District Administration and Chief Minister Portal. But, no hearing is taking place. The Gaushala is in debt. That’s why the director of Swami Ramteerth Gaudham has requested the Chief Minister, District Magistrate to take back about one thousand cows. However, Rakesh Kumar reached the Chief Development Officer’s office on Thursday. But, after waiting for hours, CDO Akanksha Rana did not meet him.

Accused of demanding twenty percent commission

Rakesh Kumar says that it is our good fortune that God has given us an opportunity to serve the cow dynasty. About one thousand cows are rearing in our Swami Ramteerth godown. We were very proud but the attitude of the administration is very bad. Rakesh Kumar alleges that when 20 percent commission is not received, then our record is being spoiled and the grant was stopped three years back. He told that we have infrastructure. We have to give food to the cattle. The people working there also have to be paid. The Gaushala cannot bear such a huge expense.

Forced to return one thousand cows

The government had made an exercise to connect cow devotees on PPP model. Which is said to prove to be a white elephant. Rakesh says that instead of encouraging us, we are being discouraged. The grant of cow dynasty was stopped. He said that now we cannot take care of destitute cattle, we sent dozens of letters to the District Magistrate in three years, raised our voice even on Samadhan Divas, the district administration is sitting with closed eyes. There is no hearing till the District Magistrate level. He told that after getting upset with the attitude of the administration, now about one thousand cows want to return.

administration is not listening

On Thursday, Rakesh Kumar came to tell his point in front of CDO Akanksha Rana. But CDO Akanksha Rana made us wait a long time. Didn’t listen to the problem even for a second and left in the car. Rakesh Kumar says that he kept waiting from 10:30 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon. Many letters have already been given regarding the problem. Now wanted to tell the problem together. We had come to give an application for the return of one thousand cattle, but we are not getting any answer, nor are we being heard.

Farmers’ crops will be damaged if cow is released from cowshed

We had given a written application. If he gives us a written answer, we will not go round the government offices again. He told that it was from morning to afternoon. But the officer does not have time to meet. We are running back to back. asking for time. But the officials are not ready to listen. He said that if we leave the cow from our cowshed, then the farmers will become our enemies. When we do not have food to feed, then how can we keep stray cattle with us.

organization not registered

In this case, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. CV Singh told that his organization is not registered. He has collected cows from his own level. Dr. CV Singh told that he has no objection regarding surrender of destitute cows. The cattle will be shifted from Swami Ramteerth Gaudham to another Gaushala. On the other hand, Rakesh Kumar calls the talk of the Chief Veterinary Officer baseless.

Report- Alok Singh, Aligarh