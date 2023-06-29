Bad condition of the film ‘Adipurush’ at the box office, total collection Rs 281.4 crore

Om Raut directed film ‘Adipurush’ could not do well at the box office despite having strong stars like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan caught in the whirlpool of controversies. The film, which opened well at the box office for the first three days, started declining from the fourth day and is still continuing.

The earning of ‘Adipurush’ is decreasing day by day. Now the film has stopped getting audience in theatres. ‘Adipurush’ earned Rs 1.75 crore on its 12th day i.e. second Tuesday. After this, the earnings figures of the 13th day of the film have come to the fore. According to the early trend report of Saknilak, ‘Adipurush’ has collected only 1.50 crores on Wednesday. This is said to be the lowest earning ever. After this earning, now the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 281.4 crore.

Some scenes and dialogues of Adipurush created a big controversy. After the growing controversy, the makers have changed the dialogue in the film. However, this change did not have any significant effect. Adipurush, a film made on a budget of around 500 crores, could not reach the figure of 300 crores even after 13 days of release. Considering the pace of the film’s collection, it may take time for it to enter the Rs 300 crore club.