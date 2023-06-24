Bad condition of the film ‘Adipurush’ at the box office

It’s been a week since the release of Bollywood star Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’. On the one hand, where this film is being criticized. At the same time, all these are affecting the box office collection as well. The eighth day collection of this film has come out which is quite disappointing.

Due to falling revenue of the film, the makers reduced the price of 3D tickets for two days of 22 June and 23 June. It was announced that 3D tickets for ‘Adipurush’ would be available for just Rs 150. But, there was no profit from this on both the days, rather the revenue fell significantly. The film, which earned five and a half crores on the seventh day, collected only three and a half crores on the eighth day. The film has so far earned Rs 263.40 crore in India.

Meanwhile, the film ran into controversy on its opening day due to negative reviews and controversial dialogues. Later the dialogues were also changed, but this did not help the makers. The film, which did a worldwide business of 140 crores on the first day, is now stuck on single digit earnings. Today and tomorrow on Sunday it will be important to see whether it increases its collection on the weekend or not.