Badan Singh Baddo now a prize of five lakhs, absconded in film style, is fond of luxury lifestyle

Meerut: Yogi government’s eyes are now on tightening the noose on notorious criminals in UP Meerut The mafia has turned crooked on Badan Singh Baddo. The reward amount on this vicious criminal has been doubled to five lakhs. The DGP Headquarters had recommended increasing the reward money on Badan Singh Baddo from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, after which Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad issued a mandate approving it.

Badan Singh Baddo is absconding since March 28, 2019

According to police records, the name of Badan Singh Baddo of Meerut is included in the list of 66 mafias selected at the state level. However, at present only 64 mafias are left in this list. Badan Singh Baddo, a resident of Beripura village under TP Nagar police station area of ​​Meerut district, is absconding since March 28, 2019. Badan Singh Baddo, a very well-known name in the world of crime in western UP, has more than 47 cases registered against him.

Badan Singh Baddo was serving life sentence since 2017

Badan Singh Baddo was serving life sentence in Fatehgarh Central Jail of Farrukhabad district since 2017. He had murdered advocate Ravindra Pal Singh in 1996 along with Delhi’s infamous prize money Bholu and his henchmen. Advocate Devendra Pal, brother of Ravindra Pal, succeeded in getting Badan Singh Baddo punished after fighting a long legal battle. Badan Singh Baddo was sentenced to life imprisonment in this murder case. This was the first case in which he was sentenced.

absconded in a luxury car after giving alcohol to policemen

The absconding incident of Badan Singh Baddo is also like a script of a film. In fact, on March 28, 2019, the Farrukhabad police took Baddo to the Ghaziabad court in a case of making a fake RC. Badan Singh Baddo persuaded the policemen to leave Meerut while returning after the appearance. Here in a big hotel, he made the policemen drink alcohol and then fled in a luxury car along with his companions. Strict action was also taken against the policemen in the case. Since then no clue of Badan Singh Baddo has been found. STF is continuously engaged in his search.

Stayed in headlines due to expensive lifestyle

This mastermind of UP was in limelight due to his expensive lifestyle. He is very fond of wearing expensive clothes and expensive shoes. The life and crime of Badan Singh ‘Baddo’ is no less than the world of gang wars and kingpins shown in Bollywood movies.

Baddo’s father came to Meerut from Jalandhar, started business

Talking about the family of Badan Singh Baddo, his father Charan Singh came from Jalandhar to Beripur Meerut. Charan Singh started working as a truck driver to support the family and later started his own transport business. Baddo had seven brothers and he was the youngest. Due to association among criminals, Badan Singh Baddo joined them. After smuggling liquor, he did many illegal things. He committed incidents in entire UP, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh including Meerut. After this he joined the gang of Ravindra Bhura, a notorious gangster of western UP.

Advocate Ravindra Singh came in limelight after the murder

Baddo came into limelight in 1996 due to the murder of lawyer Ravindra Singh. In this case, he was sentenced to life imprisonment on 31 October 2017, but he escaped. The location of Badan Singh Baddo was found in both the previous Paris. Some time ago he had posted some posts on social media and commented on the former DGP of UP. Even after absconding, he remained active on social media many times. But, STF has not been able to trace him till date. It is being said that Badan Singh Baddo has taken shelter in Australia and European countries. Although this has not been confirmed. At the same time, his property worth crores has been confiscated. At the same time, with the reward amount being five lakhs, a red corner notice can be issued against him soon.

