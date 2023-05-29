Badayun's youth consumed poisonous substance on hearing from his wife, died during treatment in Bareilly, know the matter...

Bareilly. A young man died during treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. This created chaos in the family. Relatives told that the deceased had a dispute with his wife. Due to this he ate poisonous substance. When his condition worsened, he was admitted for treatment. However, he died during treatment. Police has taken the dead body in possession and sent it to postmortem. Veer Bahadur (32 years), a resident of Sarora village under Usawa police station area of ​​Badaun, died in a private hospital in Bareilly during treatment.

Death during treatment in Bareilly

The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. The relatives of the deceased told that Veer Bahadur was preparing for the TGT exam. However, there was a dispute with his wife Mamta regarding something. There was a lot of tussle between the two. Angered by this, Veer Bahadur consumed poisonous substance in the house. After some time his condition started deteriorating. The relatives admitted him to the local hospital.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

The situation did not improve here. His condition started getting critical. After this the relatives brought him to Bareilly. The treatment was admitted to a private hospital in Bareilly. He died during treatment. The police started investigating the matter by sending the dead body for postmortem. Relatives told that Mamta was married two years back. Since then, the relationship between husband and wife was not good. Police has started the investigation of the matter.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

