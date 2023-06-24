Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will be replaced by new show Barsaatein, Shivangi Joshi will be seen romancing with this actor

The third season of the TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hai has started. The show produced by Ekta Kapoor premiered on May 25 and is showing the story of Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor. The track of the show is being liked by the audience. Meanwhile, now news is coming that it has got a new time slot. The new show Barsaatein has got its place. Let us tell you the whole thing.

Barsaat will replace Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3

Nakuul Mehta i.e. Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor i.e. Disha Parmar’s serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is being telecast from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The news came some time back that the show will go off air, but there is good news for the fans that the show will not go off air. Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi starrer show Barsaatein will replace it. However, Bade Acche Lagte Hai will get a new time slot and Barsaat will take its place. But the time has not been announced yet.

Kushal Tandon returning from rain

Fans of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are eager to see them on screen. Shivangi will be seen playing the lead role of a journalist in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming drama. Kushal Tandon has been missing from the TV world for a long time. After about six years, he is making a comeback on TV with Barsaatein serial. The actor has worked in many shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahna Hai, Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Shivangi Joshi has appeared in these shows

At the same time, fans still remember Shivangi Joshi in the role of Naira. In the show, her pairing with Karthik i.e. Mohsin Khan was very good. Apart from this, she was seen in Balika Vadhu 2. Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was seen. She was seen in the role of Rajpari in Shaleen Bhanot’s show. Please tell that she was seen in ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’.