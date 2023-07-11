Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023: India’s campaign ends in team event

New Delhi, July 11 (Hindustan Times). The Indian junior team’s campaign in the team event of the prestigious Badminton Asia Junior Championships came to an end with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to Indonesia on Monday.
In the mixed doubles match, Samarveer and Radhika went down 16-21, 15-21 to Adrian and Felisha, giving Indonesia a 1-0 lead. Aayush Shetty then lost to Alvi Farhan 21-18, 15-21, 19-21 in the men’s singles, taking Indonesia’s lead to 2-0.
Rakshita Sri S then won the girls’ singles match 21-18, 10-21, 23-21 in a thrilling match against Rujana to take the score to 2-1.
However, in the boys’ doubles event, Divyam and Mayank lost 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 against Muhammad and Joaquin of Indonesia. Due to which Indonesia won 3-1 and entered the semi-finals. At the same time, the Indian team’s journey in the team event has come to an end. Now the Indian players will start their individual campaign on 12th July.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.