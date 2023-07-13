Badminton: India won nine medals at the World Deaf Youth Championships

Mumbai, 13 July (Hindustan Times). India ended its campaign with nine medals in the 3rd World Deaf Youth Badminton Championships held in the municipal city of Para de Minas, Brazil.

Sports Authority of India (Sai) tweeted on Thursday, “India won four silver and five bronze medals in the championship held from July 10-12.” Aditya in girls’ singles, Piyush and Shreya in mixed doubles, men’s doubles In women’s doubles, Soumyadeep and Piyush and in women’s doubles, Jerlin and Aditya won silver medals.

Soumyadeep in men’s singles, Jerlin and Shreya in women’s singles, Soumyadeep and Gauranshi in mixed doubles and Gauranshi and Shreya in women’s doubles won bronze medals. Sai wrote in a tweet on Thursday, “Team India won a total of 9 medals in the 3rd World Deaf Youth Badminton Championship to be held in Brazil from 10th to 12th July, 2023. Congratulations to all.”

It was a successful campaign for India as Soumyadeep and Shreya won three medals each, including a silver. Aditya, Piyush, Jerlin and Gauranshi won two medals each. Some of these players will participate in the 6th World Deaf Badminton Championship from July 14-25.