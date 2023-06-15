Bahawalpuri Punjabi Samaj: 7-day yoga workshop started, female yoga practitioners doing yoga exercises

Ranchi: A seven-day yoga workshop was started by Bahawalpuri Punjabi Samaj and Bahawalpuri Punjabi Samaj Mahila Samiti from Thursday. This yoga workshop is being organized daily from 6.00 am to 7.30 am in the hall of Gurunanak Bhawan, Krishna Nagar Colony, Ranchi. On the first day, yoga instructor Neetu Arora made people practice yoga. Yoga seeker Poonam Prasad will conduct yoga exercises in Friday’s workshop. Yoga seeker Chand Nagpal will give yoga training on 19th and 20th June.

On the first day of the yoga workshop, yoga was practiced by trained yoga seeker Neetu Arora (MSc in Yogasana). In this, free training was given to people of all age groups with the aim of making them aware of yoga. Neetu Arora made the present people do Surya Namaskar, Bhastrika Pranayama, apart from yoga exercises related to the spine and asked them to eat coarse cereals daily. In the end, he also did meditation.

Yoga workshop will end on June 21

Society’s media in-charge Naresh Papneja told that in Friday’s workshop, yoga seeker Poonam Prasad will conduct yoga exercises and on June 19 and 20 yoga training will be given by Chand Nagpal (PGD in Yogasana), a trained yoga seeker of the society. The seven-day workshop will conclude on June 21, the day of Yoga. Dr. Satish Midha, Ashwini Sukhija, Mohan Kheerbat, Ashok Kathpal, Kamlesh Midha, Ravi Nagpal, Kiran Gera, Rajjo Kathpal, Kiran Arora, Babita Papneja, Rekha Munjal and Pushpa Kheerbat participated in the workshop.

