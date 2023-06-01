Bahraich: newly married couple died under suspicious circumstances on their honeymoon

Bahraich, 01 June (Hindustan Times). The newly married couple died under suspicious circumstances on the day of their honeymoon at Godhia number four in Kaiserganj Kotwali area of ​​the district. After this incident, silence has spread in the village as well. Police is talking about the exact cause of death after the post mortem report.

The marriage of Pratap (23) son Sundar Lal, a resident of Godhiya number four of Kaiserganj Kotwali area, was fixed on May 30 with Pushpa daughter Parasram, a resident of village Godhiya number three, Gullanpurwa village. On May 30, the procession went to Godahia number four. On May 31, the procession reached the village with laughter and happiness. Husband and wife reached their village at night. The newly married couple locked their room late at night. When the door of the couple did not open on Thursday morning, the family members were worried. When everyone looked in the room, Pushpa and Pratap were lying unconscious in the room. When everyone opened the door, both were found dead. There was an uproar on this.

The people of the boy’s side informed the people of the girl’s side. The family members of both gathered. The incident created chaos in the village. Everyone started crying. Police was informed about the incident. In-charge Inspector Rajnath Singh and Police Officer Kamlesh Singh also reached the village. Kotwal Rajnath Singh says that the exact cause of death will be known only after investigation and postmortem report. On the other hand, Balram Yadav, the village head of the girl side, says that the death of both seems suspicious.