Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik arrived for talks on the invitation of Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, 07 June (Hindustan Times). Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have reached the residence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has called the wrestlers to discuss the harassment. The Union Minister has said that the government is ready to hold talks with the wrestlers on their demands.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that he has invited the country’s top wrestlers for a discussion on the harassment, which is protesting Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him. The Union Minister said in a tweet that the wrestlers have been invited once again for talks.