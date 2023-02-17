Bakhmutovites are being evacuated before they become Russians – DOS

February 17, 2023, 14:38 – BLiTZ – News

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk called on the residents of the city of Bakhmut to evacuate. For a settlement in the Donetsk region, which the Russian side calls Artemovsk, fighting has been going on for a long time. Are the Armed Forces of Ukraine preparing to surrender the city? The BLiTZ asked Vladimir Prokhvatilov, a senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences of the Russian Federation, about this.

“… the leadership of Ukraine wants the residents to move to the territories that are still held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

“Yes and no. You see, the leadership of either side cares about its citizens, and the fact that they called on the residents to leave is normal, because there are fighting there. On the other hand, it is also possible that the armed forces of Ukraine will not be able to keep Bakhmut, aka Artemivsk, and the leadership of Ukraine wants the residents to move to the territories that are still held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ”the expert said.

Prokhvatilov also assessed the likelihood that Russian troops could occupy Bakhmut. He recalled that the Wagner group is attacking this direction, and if the information that the “musicians” have problems with the supply of ammunition is correct, then difficulties may arise, to put it mildly.

“They have been advancing there since July, ten meters a day. They took the shed – they already informed about it. If the information about supply problems is true, then a Ukrainian counterattack is possible, and then we will never take this Bakhmut, ”Prokhvatilov stated with regret.

According to him, unfortunately, there is a tough internecine struggle between different structures and within them. The interlocutor of the DOS is sure that in order to succeed in the NWO, it is necessary to strengthen the power vertical, which is nothing new.

“A house divided in two in itself will collapse, and if not in two, but into ten parts, then even more so,” the expert summed up.