bakhtiyarpur mokama fourlane greenfield will be ready by end of year 2023 axs

According to sources, the process of land acquisition for Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama Fourlane Greenfield started from May 20, 2013. After acquiring most of the land, the responsibility of making it was given to the construction agency on June 14, 2017 at a cost of about 837 crores. Later, the issue of payment on low MVR in the acquisition of the remaining land flared up and the road construction was hampered due to the demand of higher compensation by the ryots. The deadline for getting the road ready was fixed on December 10, 2019, but it had to be extended to December 2021 due to obstruction in the construction work. If the road was not built within this time limit, it was reviewed. It has come to light that the construction of this road will be completed by December 2023.