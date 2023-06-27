Bakrid 2023: Action will be taken against those who spoil the atmosphere in Patna, temporary police station opened in Gandhi Maidan

Patna. Regarding Bakrid, on June 29, prayers will be offered at Gandhi Maidan in the city at 7.30 am. Regarding its preparation, DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Rajeev Mishra took stock of Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday. During this, the DM said that preparations are being made for Bakrid. Entry of common people has been banned in Gandhi Maidan from Wednesday to Thursday till 12 noon. Only the people associated with Bakrid prayers and the office bearers and personnel associated with administrative preparations will be allowed entry.

350 magistrates will be deployed

Major places of prayer have been identified in Patna district regarding Namaz. Magistrates and police officers will remain alert and visit those places. For this, 600 police force including 350 magistrates have been deputed. Peace committee meetings have been held in all police stations.

Action against those who spoil the environment

The DM said that action will be taken against those who spoil the atmosphere. Special vigilance will be taken at sensitive places. Preventive action will be taken against anti-social elements under the Code of Criminal Procedure. The DM has appealed to the people to celebrate the festival together. Arrangements for cleanliness, parking, law and order, water supply, lighting are being made for the namazis to offer prayers at Gandhi Maidan. The parking lot is marked.

Temporary police station opened in Gandhi Maidan

On the day of Bakrid, police will be stationed near all the mosques, Khankahas and Idgahs. A temporary police station has opened at Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday, where around 20 police officers and security personnel have been deployed. The police team is keeping a close watch on the social media.

