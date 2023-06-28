Bakrid 2023: Atiq Ahmed sold costlier than Salman, know whose price in Patna’s goat market

The purchase of goats was in full swing in the markets of Patna’s Sabzibagh, Patna City, Pir Damaria, Raja Bazar, Sheikhpura, Danapur, Rukanpura and Phulwarisharif on Wednesday regarding Bakrid. In such a situation, the sellers had named the goats as Salman, Sultan Badshah and Atiq. The cost of Salman in goat was 85 thousand, while the cost of Badshah was 65 thousand rupees. Whereas, the price of Sultan was kept at 60 thousand rupees. Traders from outside Patna also came to Raja Bazar.

Atiq sold for one lakh

In Khagaul, a lot of interest was seen among the people to see the goat named Atiq Ahmed and it was sold for one lakh rupees. On the other hand, the market of goats was decorated in many areas in Phulwarisharif. In Isapur Petrol Line, Naya Tola, Jama Masjid, Khalil Pura, Tamtam Padav Square, people brought goats to the mandi to sell them for sacrifice.

Businessmen had arrived with goats from different places

In the goat market of Phulwarisharif, more demand was seen for goats ranging from Rs 12 thousand to Rs 40 thousand. Apart from this, goats worth 50 thousand, 75 thousand and more than one lakh were also the center of attraction in Phulwarisharif’s goat market. In Danapur’s Rukanpura mandi, traders from different districts, Etawah, Mau, Mubarkarpur etc. in UP reached the mandi with goats.

OPD of all government hospitals will remain closed in view of Bakrid

In view of Bakrid, OPD will remain closed on Thursday in all government hospitals and medical college hospitals of Patna city. However, the emergency service will continue. Patients will be treated in emergency only. PMCH Superintendent Dr IS Thakur and IGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Manish Mandal told that the hospital has been alerted in view of Bakrid. Seeing that the patients do not face any kind of problem, the emergency has been alerted. There will be deployment of doctors here for 24 hours.

