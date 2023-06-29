Bakrid 2023: Bakrid festival being celebrated in UP today, prayers offered at mosques and Idgahs

Bakrid 2023: Today, the festival of Bakrid is being celebrated with great pomp in all parts of the country. In Uttar Pradesh too, on the day of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), worshipers were seen offering namaz in the dargah. Prayers were offered in Idgahs and mosques in different districts of the state including Lucknow. On this special occasion, heavy security forces have been deployed across the state.

Namaz offered in Lucknow

The festival of Bakrid is being celebrated with great pomp in the capital Lucknow. Worshipers were seen offering namaz in homes, Idgahs and mosques. In view of Bakrid, police force has been deployed everywhere. Namaz was offered in 94 Idgahs, 1210 mosques in Daral Lucknow. 4 zones, 18 sectors have been created for offering Namaz. Police is keeping a special watch on social media. Drone cameras are being monitored in old Lucknow.

Namaz offered on the day of Bakrid in Unnao

The festival of Bakrid is being celebrated with great pomp in all the districts of UP. Namazi was seen offering namaz at the dargah. In Unnao too, on the occasion of Bakrid, the worshipers offered Namaz. Although SDM, CO and police force remained deployed at the place of Namaz. Police is monitoring every step of the way with drone cameras. Also appealed to the Namazis to maintain peace.

The governor congratulated

While congratulating the people of the state on Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), Governor Anandiben Patel has wished them a happy life. The Governor said that the heart of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha is the spirit of sacrifice and service. Through such festivals, everyone should be inspired to share happiness and reduce sorrow.

Bakrid on June 29 in UP, Namaz will be offered in 94 Idgahs and 1210 mosques in Lucknow, surveillance will be done by drone

These leaders congratulated Eid ul Azha

Let us tell that Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP President Mayawati have also wished the people of the state on Eid-ul-Azha.

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the Indian brothers and sisters living in the country and the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

— Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 29, 2023



(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYPstEzaHyM)