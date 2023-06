Bakrid 2023: Bakrid prayers will be offered today, know the timings of offering prayers in the mosques of Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: The festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on Thursday. Because of this, there was a boom in the market of goats from morning to night on Wednesday. The market of goats was decorated throughout the day at Company Bagh, Pakki Sarai Chowk, Neem Chowk and other places. According to the weight, goats ranging from Rs 15 thousand to one lakh were available in the market. Due to the last day for the purchase of Qurbani, the sale of rice, onion, hot spices and other things also increased very fast. The grocery shops of many localities remained open till night. There was an influx of customers to buy children’s clothes including kurta-pajama in readymade cloth shops. Regarding Bakrid, the mosque committees have issued the time of Namaz.

Namaz will be read in these mosques before 7 am

Madrasa Jame Uloom, Madrasa Chowk – one hour after sunrise

Mughal Masjid, Kurban Road – 6 am

Chhoti Bairiya Masjid, Bairiya – 6.30 am

Chhoti Kalyani, Masjid – 6.30 am

Madani AC Masjid, Madipur – 6.30 am

Tegi Jama Masjid – 6.30 am

Idgah Madrasa Diniya Ghausia, Imamganj – 6.45 am

Masjid Ahle Hadith, Madipur – 6.45 am

Hamza Colony Masjid, Madipur – 6.45 am

Darul Uloom Anvare Mustafa – 6.45 am

Namaz is to be offered here between 7 to 7:30

Noori Masjid Madrasa, Kanhauli Dih – 7 am

Hazrat Belal Masjid, Kanhauli – 7 am

Markji Khanqah, Madipur – 7 am

Madipur Chowk Masjid – 7 am

Juran Chhapra Idgah – 7 am

Noori Masjid, Brahmpura – 7 am

Zakaria Colony Masjid – 7 am

Bairia Masjid – 7 am

Chakmurmur Masjid, Damodarpur – 7 am

Masjid Ibrahimi, Kolhua – 7 am

Darul Uloom Salmanikaya, Chandni Chowk – 7 a.m.

Imamuddin Khan Mosque, Pakki Sarai Road – 7 a.m.

Madrasa Arbic College, Brahmpura – 7.15 am

Idgah Wali Masjid, Madipur – 7.15 am

Gaushiya Masjid, Juran Chhapra – 7.30 am

Badi Idgah, Gaushala – 7.30 am

Company Bagh Jama Masjid – 7.30 am

Sadpura Milky Tola, Chhoti Idgah – 7.30 am

Bank Road Masjid – 7.30 am

Namaz time in these mosques between 8 to 9:30

Tilak Maidan Mosque – 8 am

Damodarpur Idgah – 8 am

Karrar Sahib’s Masjid, Pakki Sarai – 8.15 am

Masjid Mir Tasawur Ali, Paigambarpur – 8.30 am

Sogra Begum Waqf State Shia Masjid, Pakki Sarai – 8.30 am

Masjid Abdul Muttalib, Kolhua – 9 am

Barahminar Masjid, Hasanchak Bangra – 9 am

Shia Jama Masjid, Kamra Mohalla – 9.30 am

Bhikhanpur Jama Masjid – 9.30 am

Shia Masjid, Brahmpura – 9.30 am

Imamia Masjid, Mohammadpur Mubarak – 9.30 am

