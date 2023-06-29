Bakrid is a symbol of sacrifice and strong intention, appeal to celebrate the festival with brotherhood

Today is Bakrid. Bakrid is also called Eid-ul-Azha, which means the Eid of sacrifice. It is the second major festival of Islam after Eid-ul-Fitr. Bakrid is celebrated 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan. This festival is a symbol of sacrifice, sacrifice, penance and strong intention. Goat is sacrificed on this day.

Why is the goat sacrificed?



Maulana Qutubuddin Rizvi told that Hazrat Ibrahim was a servant of God. It is said that Allah once asked Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice the most beloved thing to prove his love and faith. After this Prophet Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his only son. Hazrat Ibrahim felt that while sacrificing his son, his love for him might not become a problem, so he blindfolded himself. After this, when Hazrat Ibrahim put a knife on the neck of his son Ismail, by the order of Allah, a heavenly dumba (an animal) came in place of his son Hazrat Ismail. When Ibrahim removed the blindfold, he found his son standing alive. Allah liked this belief and action of Hazrat Ibrahim so much that it made it obligatory for every Sahib (whose economic condition is to buy a goat or any other animal and sacrifice it) to sacrifice it. Symbolizes sacrifice, renunciation, sacrifice, penance and strong will. Maulana Qutubuddin said that everyone should be included in the happiness of the festival and there should be no disturbance in the happiness of others.

Asif Iqbal has come to his home to celebrate the festival after six years

Asif Iqbal, a resident of Sector 2, has returned home from Riyadh after six years to celebrate Bakrid with his family. He said that the joy of celebrating the festival with the family at home is something else. This happiness cannot be found there. He said that all the preparations regarding the festival have been completed. After offering prayers on Thursday, prayers will be offered for everyone’s well-being. He said that the fragrance that is present in the litigants of our country and our region will not be found anywhere.

Bakrid prayer will start from morning itself

Preparations have been completed in Idgahs and mosques for Bakrid prayers. Bakrid prayers will start from Thursday morning itself. In view of the rain, special arrangements have been made. People have been asked to bring Jainamaj and plastic, so that they do not face any problem while offering Namaz. If the rains intensify, then the prayers at Idgahs will be held in mosques. Maulana Alkama Sibli will offer Namaz at Doranda Idgah. Here the Idgah Committee has made special arrangements.

Namaz in Jama Masjid instead of Ranchi Idgah

Instead of Harmu Idgah, Namaz will be offered at Jama Masjid located in Upper Bazar at 9 am. This information was given by Dr. Tarikh Hussain, General Secretary of Anjuman Islamia.

where and at what time namaz will be held

Masjid-e-Aman Kanta Toli, Mecca Masjid: 5:30 am

Masjid e Ahle Hadith: 5:45 am

Madina Masjid, Masjid-e-Ambiya, Markji Masjid Doranda: 6 in the morning

Kadru Jamia Masjid, Qureshi Mohalla Masjid Doranda: 6:15 am

Darji Mohalla Masjid Doranda, Rehmat Colony Masjid Doranda: 6:30 am

Hawari Masjid, Masjid e Abubakar Lahkothi, Kadru Jameel Masjid: 6:45 am

Dr. Fatehullah Masjid, Parastoli Doranda, Chhoti Masjid, Islami Markaz Masjid, Masjid-e-Usman, Kadru Jama Masjid: Seven in the morning

Kadru Madrasa Hussainiya, Firdous Nagar Masjid, Masjid-e-Auliya: 7:15 pm

Shahi Jama Masjid Morhabadi and Kadru Idgah: 7:45 am

Rangsaj Masjid, Rain Masjid, Badi Masjid, Akbaria Masjid, Mazar Wali Masjid Doranda, Manitola Masjid, Masjid e Arafat Arvind Nagar Doranda, Hathikhana Masjid: 7:30 pm

Doranda Idgah, Chuttu Idgah, Siladon Idgah, Harmu Bhatta Mohalla, Pandra Masjid: 8 am

Pundag Taha Mosque: 8:15 am

Kanke Eidgah, Kokdoro Eidgah, Piru Tola Eidgah Kanke, Husir Eidgah, Hochar Eidgah, Satkanadu Eidgah, Naya Sarai Eidgah, Jama Masjid Pundag, Deepatoli Masjid, Sithio Jama Masjid: 8:30 am

Pundag Idgah, Sukurhutu Small Mosque: 8:45 am.

Jama Masjid Upper Bazar, Pithoria Idgah, Oyana Idgah, Sukurhutu Badi Masjid: 09 am

Changes in traffic arrangements for Bakrid prayers

Changes have been made in the traffic system regarding Bakrid. Between Rajendra Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk, the movement of vehicles will be completely closed from 7 am to 10 am, till the end of Namaz. During the said period vehicles can go from the western part of Rajendra Chowk from Yuvraj Hotel side. Vehicular movement will be completely closed between Ratan Talkies Police Post to Kali Mandir Chowk (Daily Market) on Main Road. Vehicles going from Albert Ekka Chowk to Sujata Chowk, Sarjana Chowk to Mission Chowk, Karbala Chowk and Kali Mandir Chowk (Church Road) can go towards Karbala Chowk. The vehicles coming from Doranda towards Sujata towards Main Road will be diverted from Sujata Chowk towards Club Road (Munda Chowk). At the time of offering Bakrid prayers, parking of vehicles on the main road will be in Sainik Market. During this, passengers and goods vehicles, small and big vehicles will not enter the main road. The marked routes will be temporarily closed with sliding barriers.

Sacrifice is given for the betterment of others



The message is given through Bakrid that Muslims sacrifice even the things close to them in the way of Allah for the betterment of others. For this reason goat is sacrificed. This festival is considered a symbol of sacrifice. are going.

-Aman Ahmed, Kanke

Friends and relatives will be welcome at home



I will pray for everyone’s prosperity in the Bakrid prayer. This is the festival of brotherhood, so on this day we will help the needy. Many types of dishes are being prepared at home. Friends and relatives will come home. There is special enthusiasm among the children.

Hafiz Mohammad Safi Ullah, Naya Sarai