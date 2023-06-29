Bakrid Namaz Time 2023: Bakrid festival is being celebrated today, know Namaz time from here

Bakrid Namaz Time 2023: The festival of Eid ul Azha will be celebrated in India today, 29 June 2023, Thursday. This festival is celebrated as the festival of sacrifice. On this day, after offering Namaz, a goat is sacrificed.

Bakrid prayer time

Bakrid prayer will be offered in Jama Masjid at 6.45 am. Along with this, Raza will be in the mosque at 7.30 am.

Know the importance of sacrifice on Bakrid

According to Islamic beliefs, it is said that the practice of offering sacrifices started from Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim. It is said that Allah once told Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice the most beloved thing to prove his love and faith and hence Prophet Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his only son.

Significance of Bakri Eid

Bakrid has special importance in Muslim religion. Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim is said to have been told by Allah to sacrifice the thing dearest to him and so Prophet Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his only son, but when Prophet Ibrahim was about to kill his son, God Sent his messenger in the form of a goat and replaced it with his son. Since then the festival of Eid-ul-Azha started being celebrated and goats were sacrificed on this day. Goat meat is divided into three parts. The first part is given to relatives, neighbors and close friends, the second part to the poor and needy and the third part to the family.