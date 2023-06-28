Bakrid on June 29 in UP, Namaz will be offered in 94 Idgahs and 1210 mosques in Lucknow, surveillance will be done by drone

Eid al-Adha 2023: The festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on 29 June 2023 in all parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh. This year Bakrid is on Thursday. Seeing this, the police got completely chalked. In this episode, strict security arrangements have been made by the police in state capital Lucknow on the day of Bakrid. Sensitive places have been identified all over the city. Along with this, these places will be monitored through drones.

There are 94 Idgahs and 1210 mosques in Lucknow.

Actually, the festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29 in UP. DCP Central Aparna Kaushik told the media that elaborate arrangements have been made by the Lucknow Police. Lucknow has 94 Idgahs and 1210 mosques. For this, 12 companies of PAC along with police officers have been deployed. Idgahs will be monitored through CCTV and drones.

Lucknow is divided into four zones

Looking at the security on the day of Bakrid, Lucknow has been divided into four zones and 18 sectors. The most sensitive places have been identified. Where special security arrangements have been made. PAC and RAF teams will be fully deployed at sensitive and highly sensitive places.

Security arrangements in Lucknow on the day of Bakrid

It is noteworthy that tomorrow i.e. on June 29, the festival of Bakrid will be celebrated with great pomp in Uttar Pradesh. In view of the security arrangements, about 6 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 48 Women Inspectors, 21 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 965 Women Constables, 5 COs, 52 Inspectors, 400 Trainee Inspectors, 101 Additional Inspectors, 922 Inspectors, at all sensitive places. 894 head constables, 3,375 constables, 922 home guards, 12 company PACs, two ASPs will be deployed from police headquarters. CC cameras have been installed around Aishbagh Idgah, Teela Wali Masjid and Bade Imambara. Along with this, drones will be used to monitor Namaz places.

