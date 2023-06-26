Bakrid: Restriction on entry of people in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan from tomorrow, namazis coming on foot will be able to enter through these gates

Patna. Entry of people will be banned in Gandhi Maidan till 12 noon on June 28 to 29 due to Eid-ul-Zoha (Bakrid) festival. During this time it will be open only for the people associated with Bakrid prayers and the officials/personnel associated with administrative preparations. On the day of Bakrid, the vehicles of the worshipers coming along with their vehicles will be allowed to enter from gate number four and five. There will be provision for parking. The entry of worshipers coming on foot will be from gate number one, four, five and 10.

350 magistrates will remain posted

Bakrid is likely to be celebrated on June 29. Adequate number of police forces including about 350 magistrates will be deployed for peaceful celebration in the district. DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Rajeev Mishra reviewed the preparations for Bakrid. He said that law and order maintenance is the highest priority of the administration on this occasion. He directed to take special vigilance action at sensitive places. There should be strict monitoring against anti-social elements, keeping the social media monitoring cell active and quick rebuttal of rumours. All the officials will take special vigilance at sensitive and hypersensitive places.

there will be regular patrolling

DM and SSP asked the officers to do regular patrolling on the occasion of Bakrid. All SDOs and Additional Superintendents of Police were asked to establish meaningful coordination with all the stakeholders. Instructed to complete all the necessary arrangements including cleanliness, parking, law and order, water supply, lighting arrangements in time for the prayers of the namazis at Gandhi Maidan.

The Executive Officer of Nutan Rajdhani Anchal will make arrangements for cleanliness of Namaz place and its surrounding areas at Gandhi Maidan / lighting the installed high mast lights / preventing the entry of stray animals. In coordination with Mahmood Alam, Chairman of Namaz-e-Idan Committee, the Executive Engineer of PHED will make arrangements for water supply by arranging adequate number of water tankers/water ATMs.

Traffic SP will ensure arrangements by marking parking places for vehicles. To deal with the emergency situation, there will be an arrangement of an ambulance with doctors, mercury medical staff and necessary life-saving medicines at Gandhi Maidan. From the point of view of security in Gandhi Maidan, the temporary police station will also remain functional. DDC Tanay Sultania, Superintendent of Police, Traffic SP, ADM Law and Order, Additional Collector Disaster Management, all SDOs and Additional Superintendent of Police/Divisional Police Officer and other officials were present in the meeting.

