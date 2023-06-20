Balasore Rail Accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited Bahnaga, took stock of restoration works

Balasore : Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the spot on Tuesday after the gruesome train accident that took place on June 2 at Bahanagar Bazar railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. According to a report by news agency ANI, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that in Odisha, I reviewed all the renovation works going on in Bahnaga market and interacted with the local people here. He said that whatever request the local people have made, it will be fulfilled soon. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav held a meeting with DM, SP and state government officials in Balasore.

One crore rupees for the hospital in Bahanga

While visiting Bahanagar market in Balasore district of Odisha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has announced Rs 1 crore for the hospital in Bahanagar. Along with this, he also announced Rs 1 crore for the development of villages around Bahanga. He said that today I had come to express my gratitude to the people of Bahanaga with the solidarity with which they served the injured during the horrific train accident. He said that one crore rupees would be given for the construction of the hospital in Bahanga and one crore rupees for the development of the villages around it.

A horrific train accident happened on June 2

Let us inform that on June 2, 2023, a horrific rail accident took place at Bahanga Bazar railway station in Balasore district of Odisha when Coromandel Express and Yesvantpur-Howrah Express collided with a goods train standing in the loopline. About 292 people had died in this accident. At the same time, more than 1200 passengers were injured in this accident. However, till now the investigation of this horrific train accident is going on.

Railway Minister visited Delhi DRM

According to media reports, after the Balasore train accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the Delhi DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) office and control room on Saturday. During this, Ashwini Vaishav had said that Divisional Control Systems are the most important systems to manage primary operations. So I talked with everyone in Delhi Division Control Systems about how to upgrade them (systems) and how to make control systems more modern across the country.