Balasore train accident: 123 trains cancelled, 56 changed routes, know when transport will start again

Balasore train accident: Due to the train accident in Odisha, 123 trains have been canceled while the route of 56 trains has been changed. Not only this, 10 trains have been stopped before the destination and 14 have been rescheduled. These also include trains running from June 3 to June 7. Significantly, in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha on June 2, the railway tracks have also been completely damaged, which are being normalized rapidly. Due to this, trains have been canceled and time and route of many trains have been changed.

Which trains were canceledThe trains that were canceled after the accident include Sealdah-Puri Duronto, Howrah-Chennai Mail, Kanyakumari-Howrah Express, Shalimar Express, Tirupati Weekly Superfast Express, SMVT-Bengaluru Superfast Express, Santragachi AC Superfast, Purulia-Vilupuram.

Changed routes of these trainsAt the same time, the trains whose routes have been changed include Tambaram-New Tinsukhia Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Purushottam Express and Superfast Express from Digha to Visakhapatnam.

Trains stopped before their destinationTrains which have been stopped before the destination include Falaknuma Express, Baghajatin Express, Balasore-Bhubaneshwar Express and Jaleshwar-Puri MEMU. However, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that normal train services are likely to be restored by Wednesday.

