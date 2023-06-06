Balasore train accident: 39 people of Bihar have died so far, 52 injured, 66 passengers reached home

Patna. According to the report of the Disaster Management Department, 39 people from Bihar have been confirmed dead in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha till late Tuesday evening. These include seven passengers from Madhubani, two from Purnia, nine from Muzaffarpur, two from Nawada, two from West Champaran, two from Darbhanga, four from Bhagalpur, two from Jamui, one from Samastipur, one from Banka and four from East Champaran.

52 injured

Along with this, the number of injured is 52. In which 24 from Muzaffarpur, one from Nawada, two from Banka, two from Begusarai, one from Bhagalpur, one from Samastipur, one from Darbhanga, one from Sitamarhi, one from Katihar, one from Kaimur, one from Jamui, one from Madhepura, one from Madhubani One of them is a passenger from Munger. Information is being collected about the 13 injured.

24 passengers missing

At the same time, 24 passengers of Bihar are missing in the accident. Of these, five in Madhubani, two in Darbhanga, two in Bhagalpur, two in Samastipur, three in Sitamarhi, two in East Champaran, two in Begusarai, one in Sheikhpura, one in Patna, one in Siwan, one in Khagaria, Vaishali and Gaya. One passenger each. According to the department, till June 4, a total of 66 passengers from Bihar have been brought to Bihar by two buses from Balasore.

‘Will not go in the train now, will stay with Ammi’, children returning from Balasore to Bihar show fear of accident

The four-member team held a meeting in Odisha

A high-level four-member team from Bihar held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner of Odisha. In this, the human loss and the injured of the resident of Bihar in the train accident were discussed in detail. The team is still searching for such passengers, whose whereabouts have not been traced yet. At the same time, on Tuesday also those members have taken information from the doctors regarding the injured.

