Balasore Train Accident: CBI seals signal junior engineer’s house, missing along with family after questioning

Odisha Train Accident: The CBI team probing the Balasore train accident that took place on June 2 is now in action mode. According to the information revealed, the investigation team has sealed the house of Soro Section Signal Junior Engineer. The signal junior engineer lived with his family in this rented house. The CBI team had interrogated him after the Balasore train accident. Since the interrogation, the signal junior engineer has gone missing along with his entire family. For information, let us tell you that a total of 291 people had died in the Balasore train accident, after which a CBI inquiry was recommended. The CBI team interrogated the signal junior engineer by taking him to an unknown place in this case.

Electronic interlocking tampered with?

The CBI team had left Balasore on June 16 to investigate the case, but suddenly returned yesterday. After returning, he first sealed the signal junior engineer’s house. There was a possibility of tampering with electronic interlocking in the Odisha train accident, due to which the investigation team of CBI was involved in this case. Explain that a signal junior engineer plays a very important role in ensuring the safety of train operations and has many responsibilities.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav reached Odisha



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is on his three-day visit to Odisha. He has currently reached Bhubaneswar. Railway officials informed about this and told that Ashwini Vaishnav will go to Puri and there he will inspect the entire railway station. Not only this, he is also going to review the arrangements made for the pilgrims keeping in mind the world famous Rath Yatra. Vaishnav Rath Yatra is also going to visit this morning. Ashwini Vaishnav is also going to visit Balasore District Hospital where he will meet the officials of the hospital and district administration.