Balasore train accident: If more money is charged from those going to Bhubaneswar, action will be taken, the government warns the airlines

New Delhi : Following the Coromandel Express train derailment near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district of Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has warned Indian airlines to take strict action if they overcharge air passengers to and from Bhubaneswar. Will go Along with this, the ministry has also directed the airlines not to recover the pre-fixed fine from passengers for cancellation of air tickets.

Do not charge fine for canceling tickets

According to a media report, after the Balasore train accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has told airlines that action will be taken if there is an abnormal increase in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines not to charge any penalty for cancellation and rescheduling of air tickets.

Ministry of Civil Aviation issued advisory

Following the horrific train accident in Odisha on Friday, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday directed all airlines to keep an eye on the abnormal increase in fares for flights to and from Bhubaneswar and take necessary steps to prevent this from happening. The ministry further said that no additional fee should be charged for cancellation and rescheduling of an air travel ticket due to an accident. The ministry has issued an advisory to all airlines in this regard.

288 people died in train accident

The ministry said that in the wake of the tray derailment in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all airlines to keep an eye on the abnormal increase in air fares for flights to and from Bhubaneswar and take necessary action to curb the same. Is. At least 288 people died and more than 900 were injured in the gruesome train accident in Balasore, Odisha on Friday night.