Balasore train accident: Odisha government contacted these states including Jharkhand, Bengal to identify 82 dead bodies

Last week in Odisha horrific train accident happened. In this, 275 people were killed and hundreds of people were injured. Still 82 dead bodies have not been identified among the dead. The Odisha government held discussions with the authorities of neighboring states of West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand to identify the 82 bodies of the dead in the Balasore train accident and sought help in early identification and disposal of the bodies preserved here.

BMC co-ordinating with Railways and Bhubaneswar AIIMS

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Vijay Amrit Kulange said, “We are also coordinating with the authorities of other state governments to verify the claimants of the bodies and speed up the identification process.” Kulange said that BMC is coordinating between Railways and Bhubaneswar AIIMS.

Contact was also made with Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh

He said authorities in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have been requested to help expedite the identification of the bodies. He said, ‘A control center has been set up to help the families of the victims. Arrangements are also being made for food and accommodation for the people coming to take the dead body.

82 out of 162 dead bodies have not been identified

Bhubaneswar AIIMS said that out of 162 bodies kept at the institute, 80 bodies have been handed over to the families of the deceased, while 82 bodies have not been identified so far. Let us tell you that the Coromandel Express train collided with Yashwant Express in Balasore district, in which 300 people died.

