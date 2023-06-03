Balasore train accident: State mourning in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik met the injured in the hospital, crowd gathered for blood donation

Odisha Train Accident: Occurred near Bahanga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha horrific train accident After this, state mourning has been declared in Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the accident site and reviewed the situation and went to the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured. At the same time, there is a long queue of blood donors in the hospitals to help the injured. CM Naveen Patnaik announced one day state mourning in the state.

No government program took place in Odisha

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, no government programs will be organized today due to state mourning. On the other hand, common people of Odisha have come forward to help those injured in the accident. Seriously injured people need blood. A large number of people have reached hospitals to help such people. They are standing in long lines to donate blood. of Baleshwar Fakir Mohan Medical College And people have voluntarily come to Bhadrak district headquarter hospital to donate blood.

wishing speedy recovery of the injured

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reached the spot and reviewed the rescue operations. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was also present there. The Chief Minister also interacted with senior railway officials and local people engaged in relief and rescue work. From here he reached the district headquarters hospital at Baleshwar. There he met the injured and inquired about their condition. Mr. Patnaik wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Patnaik appreciated the local people

During this, the Chief Minister also interacted with the doctors doing the treatment. After this, in conversation with journalists, Mr. Patnaik told that he is very sad due to this accident. After the accident, I thank the local people for the way in which the local people took the initiative to save the people.