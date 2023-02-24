Baldwin refuses to plead guilty to manslaughter of cameraman

Actor Alec Baldwin is banned from drinking alcohol, owning a gun and speaking to witnesses in the death of Rust cinematographer Galina Hutchins as he pleads not guilty to her manslaughter. Daily Mail.

Through his lawyer, at a virtual hearing he refused to attend, he delivered to the judge his denial of manslaughter. Baldwin faces 18 months in prison if found guilty. The gun possession charge, which would have landed him in prison for five years, was dropped. The actor was supposed to appear before the judge almost tomorrow, but now the hearing has been cancelled.

A preliminary hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled, but is likely to be by the end of April, the newspaper writes. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail show lawyers ticking the “not guilty” box when asked if the actor pleads guilty.

Baldwin faced five years in prison on the firearms charge, but the charge was dropped. Now the actor faces a maximum of 18 months behind bars. Under conditions set by the judge, Baldwin must not drink alcohol or own a firearm. There are no restrictions on his travel, but he must keep in touch with his lawyer.

Production on the film will resume in Montana in the spring, with filming beginning at the Yellowstone Film Studios Ranch. Baldwin will remain in the title role and will also act as a producer on the film.

On February 20, the actor’s lawyers ensured that the law on firearms was not taken into account in the charge. So the prosecutor’s office mitigated the charge against Baldwin in the case of manslaughter of cameraman Galina Hutchins and significantly reduced the term of a possible prison sentence.

On January 31, New Mexico’s Santa Fe County Attorney Mary Carmack-Altvis indicted Baldwin in the manslaughter case of cameraman Galina Hutchins. According to the prosecution, Baldwin should have prepared more responsibly for the use of weapons on the set, made sure in advance that the revolver was not loaded, and also observed all precautions as much as possible.

Before that, in November 2022, Baldwin filed a lawsuit against some members of the crew of the film Rust. He is sure that the negligent attitude of individual team members to their immediate duties was the main cause of the tragedy. In March of the same year, the artist also sued the producers of the picture. He insisted that he was not responsible for the death of the picture’s operator.

In October 2021, Baldwin’s character used an antique revolver during a dress rehearsal for a scene for the Western “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County. When the actor fired, the film’s cameraman suffered a life-threatening injury, and director Joel Souza was wounded.