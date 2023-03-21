Bali authorities monitor social media of Russian tourists to find visa abuse

March 21 - BLiTZ. The Bali Migration Service monitors the social networks of tourists from the Russian Federation. This is done to check and identify possible violations of visa rules. So, two Russian tourists were deported from the country last Monday.

The head of the migration service, Ngurah Rai Sugito, noted that the employees of the department found two offenders precisely from posts on social networks.

“Our officers are not limited to field patrols, they also follow tourists through social networks. We are also very helped by the Indonesian community, which actively informs us about alleged immigration violations by foreigners, ”he said.

It should be noted that yesterday Indonesia deported 47 people from the island of Bali. Among them were 13 Russians.