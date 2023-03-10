Bali authorities plan to tighten the rules for tourists to behave and wear clothes

March 10 - BLiTZ. Australian edition of Travel Weekly, citing a representative of the Bali Tourism Board <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.travelweekly.com.au/article/bali-tightens-grip-on-tourist-behaviour-and-dress-in-proposed-campaign/">informs</a>that this popular resort is going to launch a campaign to inform tourists about the need to comply with local laws and customs.

Most tourists go to Bali to have fun and swim, and at the same time they drink alcohol and wear the most suitable clothes in their opinion, the same swimsuits and swimming trunks. However, Indonesia is a Muslim country with very strict laws prohibiting all this.

The Indonesian government is trying to strike a balance so as not to lose tourism income, but also not to allow holidaymakers to violate the norms of Islam, which is getting very badly. Until now, the interests of tourists have always been a priority, but there are reasons to expect changes in this issue, one of the harbingers of which can be considered the already introduced ban on sex for unmarried couples.

