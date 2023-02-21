Balitsky noted Putin’s mention in the message of all topics of concern to citizens

Acting Governor of the Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky noted that in his message to the Federal Assembly, Russian leader Vladimir Putin outlined all the moments that worried citizens. He wrote about this on February 21 in his Telegram channel.

“Today, the president emphasized all the moments that worried us and with what aspirations people came to this hall today,” the politician said.

He stressed that the president pointed to the working industry of Russia, the presence of modern weapons in the country, as well as the unity of the people to liberate historical territories.

“This is the main thing that people were waiting for in the President’s message today. Today we are suspending our participation in the project to limit nuclear weapons, we will go our own way,” he added.

According to Balitsky, with a strong president and a united people, the special operation will be completed, Russian law will be established on the basis of laws and philanthropy.

Putin on Tuesday sent a message to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. The event was held at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow.

In particular, he stressed that Russia is determined to carry out the tasks of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass step by step. According to him, those who unleashed the armed confrontation set their sights on the Crimea and Sevastopol.

The head of state also noted that Russia has managed to reach a completely new stage of economic development. The main goal of imposing sanctions was not achieved by the West – the attempt to make the Russians suffer failed, Putin said.

As the president summed up, Russia is an open country with a distinctive civilization, and the hallmarks of its people are generosity, breadth of soul, mercy and compassion, as well as solidarity. It is this cohesion that allows the Russian Federation to respond to any external challenges.