Ballet coach Bakhturina spoke about the best exercises for weight loss

February 19, 2023, 19:42 – BLiTZ – News

Ballet coach Akulina Bakhturina told the Russians about the most effective weight loss exercises among those used in ballet. Marie Claire reports.

So, according to the coach, it is good for health to stretch your legs. To do this, you should strain the muscles of the thighs, simultaneously stretching the muscles of the legs and with force pull the feet towards you, pulling up the kneecaps. Next, you need to lift on the half-toes, which will strengthen the muscles of the legs and feet. The third exercise in the complex is plie, during which you should spread towards the toes, and on the contrary, bring the heels together.

Another effective ballet exercise is por de bra, which consists of arm movements, during which an imaginary watermelon should be held at waist level. To perform the exercise correctly, keep your shoulders down and raise your elbows.

Finally, Bakhturina advised me to do the corner. This exercise begins with sitting on the buttocks, after which you should raise your arms above your head and lift your legs off the floor, trying to fix in this position for as long as possible.

