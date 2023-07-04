Ballia: Government school beating the convent due to the efforts of female teacher statue

Ballia, 04 July (Hindustan Times). There is also a government primary school in the district which is beating even the convent schools. That is Amritpali primary school adjacent to the city. The female headmaster of the school has grabbed headlines across the state due to the innovations made in education.

The physical environment of primary school Amritpali of education area Dubhar is so attractive and beautiful that suddenly people do not believe that it is a government primary school. Whether it is the visits of high officials or the program of the Chief Minister, the officers of the Basic Education Department of the district show this school every time. This is the first such school in the district, where the operation of smart class was first started. Principal of the school, Pratima Upadhyay, has also conducted computer classes on her own and with community participation. About six years ago the library was arranged. Now this school is equipped with all facilities. Apart from smart class, computer class and library, in this school equipped with solar panels, RO plant and furniture, all five classes are operated separately.

There is also a system of remedial teaching

Principal Pratima Upadhyay has also connected the parents with the school. For this, he went beyond the routine to meet the parents and organize their meeting at the school. To increase self-confidence in them, efforts have been made for betterment by showing street plays, short films, reciting poems and stories. For their self-reliance, workshops are organized in the school from time to time. So that everyone becomes self dependent. The female headmaster of Amritpali has tried not only to educate the enrolled children but also to educate their parents and other family members. Not only this, she keeps on making them aware of all the schemes set by the government. Workshops are conducted from time to time in the school, so that women can become self-reliant. Mask making workshop was organized even during the Corona period. Masks and sanitizers were distributed to everyone by going door-to-door. For the education of children during the Corona period, for the first time online teaching and online enrollment was started in the entire division.

Pratima Upadhyay, Principal of Primary School Amritpali, has received many awards for innovation in education. He has received the State Teacher Award in 2019, the State Mission Shakti Award in 2021 by the Chief Minister and the Governor. Three teachers were also selected for the National Award by Uttar Pradesh. Pratima has received excellent school honors twice at the state level, honors for ICT at the state level.

Has won recognition in many national and state workshops for innovations. Pratima, who started her career as an assistant teacher in 2009, told that she walked on her path with the desire to do something better for the children and to make them a better person. He told that my school is surrounded by English medium schools from all sides in a densely populated area near the city area. This was a huge challenge when I took charge of the school.