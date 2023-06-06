Ballia man killed in Balasore train accident, used to work in pantry car in Coromandel Express

Lucknow. Devendra Singh’s son Suryadev Singh, 38, of Ballia died in a horrific train accident on Friday evening in Balasore, Odisha. As soon as the dead body arrived from Odisha, there was a hue and cry among the family members. After the incident, the family members are in bad condition by crying. As soon as the dead body reached, a crowd of villagers gathered on the spot. All are giving condolences to the family. Please tell that there is an atmosphere of sadness in the village due to the death of 38-year-old Devendra Singh’s son Suryadev Singh, a resident of Bahura of Dokti police station area in Balasore, Odisha.

Crying bad condition of family members after the incident

After getting information about the incident, after reaching the house of the deceased, people have started encouraging the family members. Please tell that Devendra Singh’s son Suryadev Singh, a resident of Bahura village of Ballia, used to deliver food in the pantry chair car in the Coromandel Express, which was involved in the accident. He went on his duty even on the day of the accident. He died in the accident. After the news reached the village after completing the paperwork, there has been an influx of people asking for their homes since yesterday.

CBI has registered a case in the accident

The deceased lived in Kolkata along with his family and used to do his job from there. He has left behind his wife Pooja and four-year-old daughter Srishti. His cousin Virendra Singh told that Devendra was a very sociable and hardworking boy who used to take care of his family only because of his job. After the incident, the family members are in bad condition by crying. The Balasore train accident in Odisha has shaken everyone’s heart. CBI has registered a case in this train accident. The CBI registered a case in connection with the accident.

