Ballia: Sons consider trees and plants, mangoes are coming out of the king’s garden

Ballia, 22 June (Hindustan Times). Mango, the king of fruits, grown from the garden of Nirupur resident Raja Shankar Tiwari of the district, who has made horticulture the basis of his life, is in vogue these days. His mangoes are in great demand in the local markets.

Rajashankar Tiwari of Niruppur retired as Assistant Commandant of RPF in 2013. There are two brothers but both the brothers have no children. So both the brothers have adopted a child who is now 21 years old. However, Raja Tiwari treats plants and trees as his own sons.

His mango orchard spread over five bighas in Dopahi, located about 12 kilometers from the city, is dense in some places. But some mango trees are not removed from the garden because how will they be cut. Raja Tiwari told that I feel pain in sawing on the tree. Raja Tiwari has already earned a good profit by selling the fruit of 232 litchi trees in five bighas only a fortnight ago. Now the fruits of Langda and Krishnabhog species on two hundred mango trees have been sold for three lakh rupees.

The irrigation of Raja Tiwari’s garden is also done in a modern way. Springcolor method is used for irrigation of mango trees. After this, pipes have been laid inside the ground in the entire garden. Pathway has been made for walking in the garden even at night. In which the lights have been installed. Raja Tiwari, who lives with his wife in the guesthouse built in the garden, has planted 42 guava trees besides 200 lemon plants. Raja Tiwari is now preparing to take the fruits from his garden to the big markets of the country from next year. He said that the way the temperature of the earth is increasing, only gardens can protect the animals. This also generates income.