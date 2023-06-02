Ballistic Missile Agni-1: India launched successful training of Agni-1 ballistic missile, know its specialty

India on Thursday Agni-1 ballistic missile Successfully launched the training of The Defense Ministry said that the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) launched the missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

Missile capable of hitting targets from very high altitudes

The training launch of a medium-range ballistic missile Agni-1 was successfully conducted by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on June 1, 2023, the ministry said in a statement. It has been said that it has been proved that these missiles are capable of hitting the target from a very high altitude. Through this launch, all the operational and technical parameters of the missile were successfully verified.

India working towards increasing strategic capability

India has been focusing on enhancing its strategic capability over the last two decades by developing various ballistic missiles, precision-guided munitions and related ‘platforms’. India has developed various variants of ‘Agni’ series missiles. Last December, India launched a nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-5 was successfully tested, which can hit targets up to 5,000 km. Agni 1 to 4 missiles have a range of 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been deployed.

India carries out successful training launch of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The missile is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The training launch successfully validated all operational & technical… pic.twitter.com/7bDEgL7BUa

