Balloon with ‘pro-Pakistan’ message displayed in Maharashtra, case filed against three people

Mumbai : Police have registered a case against three people, including a shopkeeper, in the pro-Pakistan balloon case on a balloon in Maharashtra. In a report of the English newspaper ‘The Indian Express’, it has been written that among the three people who have been booked by the police, two balloon sellers are also included. It has been said in the report that ‘Love Pakistan’ was written on the balloon. For this reason, an FIR has been registered against two balloon sellers and a shopkeeper and a police team has been sent to investigate the matter. However, no arrest has been made in this matter till the writing of the news.

Balloons reached Solapur from Mumbai’s ‘China Market’

According to the report of ‘The Indian Express’, this incident is from Solapur district of Maharashtra. It has been said in the report that after the matter came to light, the Solapur police has started investigating and those selling pro-Pakistan balloons have been taken to the ‘China Market’ in Mumbai. It is being told that these balloons reached Solapur from this market. According to reports, two of the balloon sellers (Ajay Aman Pawar and Shivaji Pawar) on June 29 are members of a nomadic tribe and the third person is Tanveer Bagwan. Ajay Aman Pawar and Shivaji Pawar allegedly bought balloons from Tanveer Bagwan. An FIR was registered against them by the police under IPC sections related to promoting enmity between groups, hurting religious sentiments and intentional acts.

Balloon was being sold on the day of Bakrid

As per the report, Solapur’s Vijapur Naka police station registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint by police naik Ganesh Shirke, who was on settlement duty at the city’s Alamgir Eidgah on Bakrid last Thursday. According to Ganesh Shirke’s statement, when people started leaving after the Namaz, some of them noticed the balloon from among the crowd and took the balloon seller to Shirke.

One green balloon in a packet of balloons

Ganesh Shirke said in his complaint that as soon as a crowd gathered around the vendor, the bubble of controversy burst. He said that there was at least one balloon in the packet of peace balloons, which was green in color and had the flag of Pakistan on it and ‘Happy Independence Day’ was written in Urdu. The FIR states that during interrogation, Aman, 20, a resident of Pardhi Colony on Vijapur Road, said that he and Shivaji bought the balloons from Tanveer Bagwan, who owned New Roshan Toy Store in Solapur. Both the balloon sellers told the police that they are not educated and cannot read what is written on the balloons.

what is the charge

Shirke said that at the same time a crowd started gathering on the spot, after which the police took both the balloon sellers to the police station. It is further written in the FIR that Ajay Aman Pawar and Shivaji Laxman Pawar sold the said balloons to the general public with the intention of creating trouble between Hindu and Muslim communities. This will increase the enmity between the two communities and destroy the peace between the two communities. That’s why I have a complaint against the balloon sellers and the owner of the shop, Bagwan.

no arrest in the case

Solapur Police Commissioner Rajendra Mane told that no one has been arrested in this case. We have issued notice to them. The official said that as part of the investigation, they are trying to see where the balloons came from. The officer said that when questioned, Bagwan told him that the balloons were bought from a shop in Mumbai. When our team visited that particular shop, the owner was unwell, but his son told us that it was bought from ‘China Market’ in Mumbai. However, when our officials reached there, the market was closed.