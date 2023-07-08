Ballot box looted in Mayureshwar of Birbhum district, set on fire and thrown into the pond, excitement

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari: During the voting for the three-tier panchayat elections in Birbhum district on Saturday, many ballot boxes were thrown into the pond after looting and setting fire to booth number 56 and 57 of Mayureshwar Gram Panchayat of the district. The matter of leaving has come to light. After this incident, the woman presiding officer present in the above booth started crying.

Voters allege that Trinamool carried out the incident

Local voters allege that miscreants supported by Trinamool have carried out the said incident. However, BJP and Trinamool Dal have been accusing each other of carrying out the said incident. People who came to vote were thrown out of the polling booth. After this, looting was carried out in both the booths by unknown miscreants. The ballot box was set on fire. Many ballot boxes were thrown into the local pond. On the other hand, in booth number 26 in Rampurhat of the district itself, Trinamool miscreants looted votes in the booth.

