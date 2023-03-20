Baltnews: NATO exercise “Crystal Arrow 2023” with the participation of 3,000 military men began in Latvia

March 20 - BLiTZ. Ten-day NATO military exercises "Crystal Arrow 2023" have started in Latvia with the participation of the USA, Germany, Great Britain and other countries of the alliance, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/baltnews/29827">informed</a> telegram channel Baltnews with reference to the country's National Armed Forces (NAF).

They take place at the Adazi and Ropazhi training grounds and are organized by a motorized rifle brigade of the Ground Forces of the National Armed Forces. About 3,000 people are involved in the exercises. NATO plans to use aviation, including AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. Military equipment will pass along the main routes of the republic. Crystal Arrow 2023 will end on March 31st.

At the same time, another military exercise, Strong Wolf 2023, started in Latvia. Only Latvian divisions participate in them. They will be held in Kaunas from 20 to 23 March.

