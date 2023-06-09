BAMS students debate on university exams, employees perform lockout

Agra. All the students of BAMS reached Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University regarding the exam related problem. During this, a debate started between the university staff and the students. After some time the employees locked out the university. Accusing the girl students of BMC of indecency and abusing, they started protesting. After this, the registrar and controller of examination of the university called the students for a discussion at Brihaspati Bhavan. They assured to solve the problem.

Flaw in result released on May 14

The students of BAMS allege that the results of the August 2022 examination were declared by the university on May 14, 2023. There are many flaws in the results of many students. The university officials said to give the exam again. The portal was opened for Challenge Evolution but the portal was closed even before filling the form. The university officials are now saying that you should give the exam again. On what basis will we give the exam again? If you come to the university to complain, sometimes there is no controller of examination and sometimes you don’t get the vice chancellor. The university administration is not listening to us.

Few students left from filling the form

Students have to say that after taking out the copy of RTI, they had to fill the form of Challenge Evolution. But even for a day the site did not work properly. Because of which the forms of some children have been filled and some children have been left. A student says that the university employees are accusing us of indecency to hide their mistakes. The university employees were abusing and abusing the students.

using foul language while talking

University registrar Vinod Kumar told that Jaggi, an employee of the university, says that some students used abusive language for him from behind while talking. After this the employees have given their complaint. Whatever action will be taken according to the rules after talking to both the parties. The students of BAMS, who have brought their problems to the university, have been asked to give an application regarding their complaint. Those whose numbers have come less or numbers have not been added as expected or there is any error in addition, they will be corrected soon.