Ban on mobile phones in Kedarnath temple, new rules made regarding clothes, read details

Mobile Ban In Kedarnath Temple: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has banned photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple. The temple committee has put up warning boards at various places in the Kedarnath temple premises that legal action will be taken if anyone is caught taking photos or making videos. President of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajay Ajendra, while talking to the media, told that some pilgrims were making videos and reels inside the temple in an indecent manner and were also taking photographs. After this incident in Kedarnath, such boards have been put up and warnings have been given which will be strictly implemented.

Prohibition on entry with mobile phones, taking photographs and making videos

Kedarnath Temple, which has been in the limelight due to several controversial videos in the recent past, has been banned from entering the Kedarnath temple with mobile phones, taking photos and making videos. Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, responsible for the arrangements of the temple, has put up boards in this regard at various places in the temple premises. It has been said in these boards that do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones, any kind of photography and videography is completely prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

asked to wear only modest clothes

In some other boards, it has been asked to wear modest clothes in the temple and temple premises, while in another board it has been said that setting up a tent or camp in the temple premises is a punishable offence. These boards, written in Hindi and English, clearly state that legal action will be taken if caught doing so. Recently, many such videos made in the Kedarnath temple located in the Garhwal Himalayas were circulated on social media, about which objections were expressed by pilgrims, common devotees and social media users and condemned such acts in religious places as wrong.

A woman was seen blowing notes in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

In one video, where a vlogger was seen proposing to her male friend in a dramatic way on her knees in the temple premises, in another video, a woman was seen blowing notes in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Apart from this, many people were seen making reels in the Kedarnath temple. Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay said that a religious place has a dignity, beliefs and traditions and devotees should behave accordingly. He said that although no such complaints have come in Badrinath Dham yet, soon such boards will be installed there too.

Woman was proposing in front of the temple

Along with this, in a video, a couple is standing and having darshan of Lord Shankar. Suddenly the girl proposes her boyfriend for marriage. In the video, both the boy and the girl are looking very happy. This video went viral in no time and a debate broke out among the people about it. People say that Kedarnath is being treated like a common tourist spot. Action was demanded from the temple committee against those who made such videos. During this, the demand for phone ban was also raised in the campus.

Yamuna water reaches Taj Mahal, BJP accuses Kejriwal government on the situation in Delhi

The young man who went to make a reel with a helicopter was kicked

In the past, such a video went viral from Kedarnath Dham which you would hardly have seen. A passenger reached near the helipad and started making a reel with the helicopter, meanwhile the security personnel of the helicopter caught sight of him and slapped him before running away. Then two security personnel came and chased him away by kicking him hard. The video of this incident is becoming very viral and people are making various comments. Kedarnath Temple is one of the sacred pilgrimage centers in northern India, situated on the banks of the Mandakini River at an altitude of 3584 meters above sea level. The historical name of this area is “Kedar Khand”. Kedarnath Temple is a part of Char Dham and Panch Kedar in Uttarakhand and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India.