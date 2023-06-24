Ban on selling bread pakoras and dumplings at 150 stations including Bareilly Junction, passenger will get ‘Janata Khana’

Bareilly : Complaints were coming for a long time at the stations of Northern Railway (NR) about mixing flour and yellow color instead of gram flour in bread pakoras and dumplings. Railway officials got the passenger’s complaints investigated. After this, selling of bread pakoras and dumplings has been banned at 150 railway stations including Bareilly Junction of NR.

Now bread pakora will not be sold at the railway station

The commercial department of NR has sent a letter to the station superintendent, station master as well as the chief food inspector, instructing them not to sell bread pakoras and dumplings. No vendors will be able to sell bread pakoras and dumplings at the stations. Along with this, the restaurant at Bareilly Junction has been closed for a long time. Due to which the passengers were facing a lot of food problems. But now Janta Khana has been started at Bareilly Junction for the convenience of the passengers. It was closed for a long time.

Restaurant will open soon at Bareilly Junction

The price of a packet of public food has been kept at Rs 15. It will have 7 pooris weighing 175 grams, 150 grams of vegetables and pickle. Railway officers will check the quality of public food from time to time. If there is a shortfall in this, instructions have been given to cancel the license of the vendor. Preparations are on to start the restaurant of Bareilly Junction soon. For this, talks are going on with IRCTC as well as private company.

Unauthorized water game has been going on for a long time in all stations including Bareilly Junction of Moradabad Railway Division and in trains passing through these stations. Passengers are sold water of unauthorized local companies instead of branded water companies. Along with this, the water supply is stopped during the arrival of trains at the stations. Due to which the passenger has to buy this water under compulsion. This complaint is long overdue. But this game is not stopping.

