March 11 - BLiTZ. According to <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ukraina.ru/20230311/1044280980.html">Ukraine.ru</a>, "derussification" and "decommunization" of the tablets were led by the participants of the Ukrainian scientific expedition at the station "Akademik Vernadsky" in Antarctica. Note that earlier this station was called "Faraday" and belonged to Great Britain. However, in 1996, the British donated their Antarctic station to Ukraine, after which it was renamed Akademik Vernadsky.

This time, instead of scientific research, the Ukrainians decided to update numerous signs and signs. This was done in accordance with the latest ideological guidelines of Kyiv.

Thus, the sign with a pointer to the city of Kirovgrad was replaced by Kropyvnytskyi. The spelling of the cities of Odessa and Vinnitsa was changed to the Ukrainian style. In addition, Mariupol and Bucha were added to the signs, painted in the red and black colors of Bandera.

Similar activities are now carried out throughout Ukraine. There is a complete rejection of the Soviet past. Renaming is taking place, monuments are being demolished. But at the same time, Ukraine regularly receives money for the transit of Russian gas.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.