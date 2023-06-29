Bangladesh celebrates Eid Ul Adha

Eid-Ul-Adha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated across the country with due solemnity and religious fervor.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Muslims in the country and all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-Ul-Adha.

The main congregation (jamaat) of the Eid-Ul-Adha was held at Jatiya Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court under the arrangement of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) amid heavy rainfall.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, members of parliament, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, political leaders and senior government officials took part in the congregation.

Tejgaon Railway Jame Mosque Khatib and Islamic Foundation Secretary Dr Mawlana Mushtaq Ahmed conducted the main Eid jamaat while Bangladesh Betar’s Kwari Md Emdadul Islam acted as mukabbir in the Eid jamaat.

After the jamaat, special prayers were offered seeking peace, progress and welfare of the people. Following the prayers, the devotees shook hands and hugged one another.

Like previous years, five congregations (jamaat) were held today at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.

The first Eid jamaat was held at 7 am while the next four jamaats were held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10.45am.

Eid congregation was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban here at 8am.

Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Relief AB Tajul Islam MP, Monwar Hossain Chowdhury MP, JS Speaker husband Sayed Ishtiaq Hossain, Secretary of JS Secretariat KM Abdus Salam and others lawmakers, JS officials and employees and devotees from different areas attended the Eid Jamaat, said a press release.

In the Dhaka University, Eid Jamaats were held at the university’s central mosque -Masjidul Jamiya on the campus.

Eid congregation was held at the historic Sholakia ground in Kishoreganj at 9am. Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated across the country defying rainfall.

After offering Eid prayers, devotees are sacrificing animals according to their ability in the hope of attaining infinite grace of Almighty Allah.

Dhaka south and north city corporations began its activities to remove wastes of sacrificial animals within the 24-hour period from the city.

The corporation authorities requested the city dwellers to extend cooperation to their officials-employees to clean the city properly.

Marking the festival, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Like other occasions, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters (FFs) and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them.

PM’s Assistant Personal Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over these items to them.

The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

Adequate security measures have been taken by the law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order across the country, including the capital Dhaka marking the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar as well as other TV channels and radio stations are broadcasting special programmes on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Improved diets have been served to inmates of government hospitals, prisons, orphanages, safe homes and shelter centers.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zil Hajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (PBUH), who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Allah.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted countrymen as well as the Muslims across the globe on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I am extending my greetings to all the Muslims across the globe, including Bangladesh. I want to say ‘Eid Mubarak’ (to all).”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said: “Let us all keep the message of the holy Eid-ul-Azha in our hearts and participate in public welfare based work from our own positions to build a non-discrimination, happy-prosperous and peaceful smart Bangladesh.”

She said the unique instance set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing his dearest thing for the satisfaction of Allah will be imitated and followed forever.

Through the festival, the capable Muslims establish the bonding of sympathy and equality among mankind by distributing meat of their sacrificial animals among relatives and neighbors, the premier added.

She greeted the countrymen and the Muslims in the world on the occasion and hoped that like every year, this Eid will bring happiness and joy to all irrespective of the rich and the poor.

Sheikh Hasina prayed to Allah for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim Ummah on the holy day.