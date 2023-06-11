Bangladesh has forged way ahead on parameters of HDI compared to most countries, including India – Jitendra Kumar Ojha

Jitendra Kumar Ojha is a former Securocrat of Government of India and a hands-on doer and leader turned thinker in areas of geopolitics, security and governance; Has handled wide variety of complex geopolitical-security scenarios & contributed as innovative solution architect during 26 years long service, mostly with Cabinet Secretariat and Ministry of External Affairs. He has engaged statespersons/ leaders/opinion shapers across genres to pursue/build peace and security in complex theatres. Broad pre-service exposures, including a decade in student leadership alongside brushes with civil society activism, media and private sector gave him a unique vantage point. With research degrees in “Defence & Strategic Studies” and “Diplomacy” as well as published papers in his name, he has the academic exposure to reinforce his intellectual erudition. He has coined a new concept named “Indocracy” as a futuristic framework of democratic governance to optimize governance-security output of India in a manner that can augment geopolitical stability and quality of security in Asia and beyond. He currently lectures, teaches, comments & advises on geopolitics, governance, security and leadership.

Following issuance of special visa policy for Bangladesh citizens by the US Department of State, Blitz has interviewed Mr. Ojha and discussed several key issues. Here is the excerpt:

Blitz: As you are aware, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a visa policy for Bangladesh on May 24, 2023 through a press release. In this press release, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said:

“Today, I am announcing a new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (“3C”) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections. Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services. The United States notified the Bangladeshi government of this decision on May 3, 2023.

“Actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views.

“The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone—voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media. I am announcing this policy to lend our support to all those seeking to advance democracy in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is not the first country subjected to US visa restrictions as a tool to punish those who have subverted the democratic process. Previously, visa restrictions have been imposed on individuals from Nigeria, Somalia, Nicaragua, and Belarus for undermining democracy and electoral processes under different laws. In most instances, these measures were adopted after the elections. However, to date, successes have been limited which raises questions as to whether it will have a different impact on Bangladesh.

What is your opinion on this issue?

Jitendra Kumar Ojha: I look at this question from multiple prisms. But arrogance and condescending approach of the United States Ambassador is quite disturbing. This is clear interference in internal matters of Bangladesh and an attempt to influence course of politics in a country, which has made rapid strides towards containing radicalism and organized crime to usher in sustainable progress under most challenging circumstances. I hope such approach and policies of United States do not destabilize Bangladesh and derail the momentum and trajectory of progress that it has achieved under the current leadership. Bangladesh has forged way ahead on parameters of HDI compared to most countries, including India. Given its constraints, this is probably an unprecedented example of its kind. Ironically, in every case of direct or indirect American intervention after second world-war – beginning from Mosaddegh regime in Iran in 1950s to Allende’s government in Chile in 1979s to relatively recent intervention in Iraq and Libya in early this century – has only brought disaster for the local people. I hope reckless actions of ill -informed and unwise but ambitious of US Government officials do not jeopardize destiny of 170 million plus Bengalis of Bangladesh.

Secondly, the state of democracy or even social and economic conditions of the United States are far from satisfactory. We all known what happened on January 6, 2021 at Capitol. But this was not something that can be viewed as an isolated aberration. Political discord has been simmering in the most powerful democracy for far too long. The two major political parties have been at war with one another. Both have been trading charges varying from stealing of peoples’ mandate (by Trump on 2020 Presidential polls) to compromise on national security (by retention of classified documents by Trump). Simultaneously, American government systems have been crumbling. From rule of law to public infrastructure to social sector to even its perennial advantage in cutting edge technologies are under stress. Alongside mega corporate barons, abject poverty, homelessness, mental health issues manifesting in gun violence and criminalized ghettos or racist killings of black people are quite disturbing developments. There is no doubt that the United States still enjoys unparalleled prosperity and advantage over rest of the world in terms of its economic, technological and military prowess. But these cannot be entirely attributed to enterprise and hard work of white people of United States or the quality of democracy that they have. There is lot of blood, violence and most brutal form of exploitation at the root of outward prosperity of the United States. The original inhabitants of that continent were hunted down and there was most brutal and unrestrained exploitation of people through slavery until late 19th century. Without such foundation of wealth acquired through such colonial, exploitative and brutal means, I doubt that United States may have been able to enjoy the strength that they have. But this is not denying some monumental changes towards humanism and genuine democratization brought in by eminent thinkers, reformers, leaders and activists in that country. It still remains a beacon of hope and protector freedom and liberal values. But psyche of a section among them remains colonial and racist. Sadly, US Ambassador in Dhaka doesn’t seem to represent the best that the United States represents.

Hence, it is extremely important that US Government attempts to understand the finer nuances of Bangladeshi politics and try to contribute towards building robust and transparent institutions of rule of law and efficient governance. Sadly, previous dispensation of some Islamist radicalized forces and few unscrupulous commercial mercenaries had invoked religion to loot public assets and resources of Bangladesh and make it a hub of organized crime and radicalism. Present PM has shown a firm resolve to rid the country from such destructive forces. She personally leads an austere life and none in her family interfere with day to day matters of governance. It is very easy in Bangladesh to hoodwink people in name of Islam. We must appreciate that election is not a war through ballot but an opportunity for all people to shape their destiny for collective and comprehensive advancement of each. Sadly, Western model of democracy and bitterly contested polls are breeding more conflict and discord. Polls are important but it should be more like competition and not war between two contending forces to control a country. People who are currently trying to whip up religious or identity sentiments in Bangladesh to discredit the Govt are bound to destroy peace and progress of this country. They are using religion only to enrich and empower themselves at cost of people and the country. They are willing to rig polls and intimidate people. It is extremely important that we have such forces compete for power, who are committed to governance and security and they take care of every. I am not saying everything is perfect in Bangladesh. I also acknowledge that Bangladesh has to cover a long distance. But the forces that are trying to dislodge the current government through hook or crook and even through violence and poll rigging are dangerous forces and enemies of people and peace. In this context, I find utterances and actions of US Ambassador in Dhaka not only undiplomatic but also perilous for the country. If at all he wishes to put the weight of his country behind democracy, he should call for banning all religious parties and all political mobilization in name of religion. Secondly, instead of imposing a failing and crumbling American model, he should help local democratic forces devise an indigenous model of firm and credible rule of law with genuinely fair and transparent mode of polls. American elections and American model no longer inspires confidence. Bengalis have long tradition of intellect and courage and they don’t need any sermon from any quarter.

Blitz: While according to some anti-Awami League individuals, “The US visa restrictions alone will not guarantee a free and fair election or restore democracy in Bangladesh”, in my opinion, this June 24 action of Antony Blinken is the Biden administration’s first attempt to undermine Bangladesh’s sovereignty and meddle into our domestic affairs. As you may know, a few weeks ago, pro-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) hired Hunter Biden as their lobbyist.

As a seasoned diplomat and analyst, what is the actual agenda of the US behind this visa policy?

Jitendra Kumar Ojha: I entirely agree with you. Deficient internal regulation of United States has imposed heavy cost on democracy, rule of law and fair-play globally. Sadly, these follies of United States are outcome of unethical and commercial lobbying rampant in that country, which has often influenced US policies in multiple pockets of the world. In fact, US media itself has flagged many instances where proceeds of organized crime have been used to pay lobbyists to influence US policies to promote and protect interests of clandestine organized crime networks in this region. ISI sponsored Ghulam Nabi Fai was only one example. Bangladeshis have to be very careful that such networks are not able to subvert democracy and rule of law in their country. These networks would always like pliable dispensations with their partners in seat of power in Dhaka. This Govt, despite all its flaws, is not pliable to anyone in the world.

Blitz: Bangladesh is not Nigeria, Somalia, Uganda, Nicaragua or Belarus, where foreign nations can directly intervene into our domestic issues. We have fought our war of independence in 1971 with active participation of India, where America was in favor of Pakistan and made frantic bids in sabotaging the aspiration of Bengalis in getting liberated from the evil clutches of Pakistan. After 53 years of our independence, do you think it is another episode of America’s conspiracy centering Bangladesh?

Jitendra Kumar Ojha: I would not really describe it as American conspiracy. Rather, I would say it is loopholes in American system. During 1971 or prior to that, American approach was dictated by a racist and colonial psyche. They were trying to promote such forces or their proxies that were willing to crush masses in both Muslim world as well as in South Asia. Pak army was one such loyal proxy or a faithful stooge of colonial West. It was willing to go to any extent to show its loyalty to the West and so was the case from other side. The genocide that Bengalis faced at the hands of Yahya Khan regime, especially when Butcher of Balochistan – Tikka Khan – organized mass massacre of men and rape of women, may have few parallels in history. Despite hard-earned independence in 1971, both ISI and Western forces appear to have collaborated to kill Bangabandhu and push Bangladesh into perennial instability, turmoil and abject poverty. A lot of time has passed since then. Most sections of US Government have learned their lessons after 9/11 attacks and Pakistan or ISI are no longer that popular in the west. But some in the Western establishments still remain or at least appear beholden to Islamist military syndicates. This is a different matter that these Islamist military syndicates were responsible for killing scores of American and NATO soldiers in Afghanistan and they have shown more loyalty to China than America in recent years. It is gross failure of American strategist and intellectually mediocre or sub mediocre diplomats batting for Islamist organized crime networks in South Asia. I describe it more as institutional failure of the most powerful democracy. Today. Bangladesh has emerged as a proud and stable nation only due to policies of current dispensation. They must respect and criticize the Government wherever required. But they should refrain from destabilizing it through violent terrorism and clandestine criminal means.

Blitz: We have seen how the United States practically devastated countries like Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and now Pakistan by playing its rogue game. If America succeeds in totally destabilizing Bangladesh, won’t it pose a serious security threat to the region, as the return of Islamist forces in power in Dhaka shall grant opportunity to radical Islamic militants to once again begin their notorious activities in the country?

Jitendra Kumar Ojha: I am still an admirer of American values represented by Thomas Jefferson to Abraham Lincoln to Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy and even Barak Obama. Hence, I would not say it is rogue game of the entire country but yes some of the existing institutions and their noble intent have failed to prevent these perverse games played by malignant sections within their own state. I am no admirer of Gaddafi or Taliban regime or other dictatorial or obscurantist forces that the Americans have been trying to unseat. But even if the American approach was guided with the intent of bringing in democracy in these countries, their strategies were flawed and myopic. My own analysis and scientific examination of issues as well as understanding of societies or cultures or human psyche suggests that democracy sustains or does progressively better in societies that have higher degree of social trust, integrity, universal altruism and empathy. Ironically in societies that seek to divide people in name of identity or faith, election more often turns into war through ballot. Criminalized forces try to hoodwink people for looting public resources if they are fighting polls in name of religion. People are extremely emotive about their identity and this becomes all the more serious in Muslims countries where same parochial medieval values against which Prophet Muhammad fought, have come into Islam through backdoor. Hence, the Muslim countries need to be particularly careful. The grounds on which elections should be held should be strictly confined to governance matters. No two people can ever agree upon interpretation of a religious scripture and there can never be consensus. When identity becomes more important, governance and rule of law become casualty and so does prosperity and well-being of people. Hence, all political mobilization on the basis of identity, rather than issues, is antithetical to democracy. Secondly, people of all faiths deserve equal and equitable access to opportunities. American approach has been far too myopic and somewhat clerical. They have just engineered regime changes through clandestine means to destroy whatever good was there. They must push for democracy but more at home than abroad. That will inspire rest of the world. Their democracy still appears piratical at the core. I am not saying Americans are not protesting against that. Large sections are unhappy. Some of their incompetent or maliciously motivated officials are using their state power to subvert democracy and rule of law even now. Internationally, they should help societies build trust and integrity and altruism. But you cannot preach something that you don’t practice.

Blitz: Shall the United States finally succeed in unseating the Awami League government from power?

Jitendra Kumar Ojha: Bengalis are neither fools nor cowards. They shall not brook any American interference in any form. Unfortunately, sections of Bangladeshis have always aligned themselves with rogue Punjabi military cliques for personal gains. They are in minority but with criminal force they can intimidate peaceful majority. Together with Punjabi cliques, these forces like Razakars had unleashed the worst form of genocide in Bangladesh and they continue to undermine and humiliate peace loving Bangladeshis. Bigger worry is more on account of actions of these self-seeking streaks of this dishonest lot who gets patronized by unscrupulous elements. As well-wisher of Bangladesh and an ardent champion of democracy, I am confident that all sane Bangladeshis shall come together to have free and fair polls. I also believe that security and rule of law is precondition for all progress in every sector. Secondly, happy people alone can succeed in any endeavor. Bangladesh has made rapid progress towards better security and better rule of law and higher happiness quotient under present dispensation. It is perfectly alright if a better alternative emerges to carry forward these accomplishments. I am no one to say who will win or suggest who should win in Bangladesh. But the forces currently trying to oust the current Awami League government through violence and poll rigging do not seem to have any positive or constructive agenda for people of Bangladesh or their country. In case of a free and fair elections, I doubt that average Bangladeshi would be willing to squander security, dignity and prosperity that he or she has experienced under the current dispensation. I hope that people of Bangladesh and Bangladesh as nation wins the forthcoming poll rather than any opportunist clique that has used religion and identity for their own agenda.

