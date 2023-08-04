Bangladesh PM offers lands to Netherland for shipbuilding

Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, extended an invitation to the Netherlands to invest in the country’s shipbuilding sector by offering lands for the establishment of drydocks. This proposal was made during a courtesy call by the outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, Anne Van Leeuwen, on August 3, 2023.

In their meeting, both leaders expressed contentment with the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the Netherlands and expressed optimism that the cooperation would continue to foster economic development. They discussed various issues, including the Delta Plan-2100, climate change, and the global economic situation.

The Dutch Ambassador praised Bangladesh’s Delta Plan and pledged support for its implementation. He also highlighted the potential for Bangladesh to benefit from the Netherlands’ expertise in water management, agricultural development, and information and communication technology (ICT).

Sheikh Hasina emphasized Bangladesh’s desire to learn from the Netherlands’ experience in reclaiming lands and expressed the country’s determination to effectively handle climate change challenges, including cyclones and floods. She referenced the efforts made by her government to construct cyclone shelter centers following the devastating 1991 cyclone.

Regarding the global economic situation, the Prime Minister mentioned the economic pressures faced by countries like Bangladesh due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah.

Overall, the discussions were marked by a sense of goodwill and a shared commitment to strengthen the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and the Netherlands in the future.