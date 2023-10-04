Bangladesh-Russia relations reach newer height

Despite cruel actions of the Biden administration in jeopardizing Bangladesh’s relations with China and Russia through numerous tactics, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina once again stands firm to place Bangladesh’s interest at priority and contributing to further strengthening relationship with its foreign allies.

One of the biggest ongoing projects between Bangladesh and Russia is Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Since Russia began its special military operations in Ukraine, Bangladesh has been facing tremendous pressure from the United States centering beginning electricity generation in this project. Meanwhile, in February this year, when a Russian ship entering Bay of Bengal with materials for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Washington immediately warned Dhaka not to allow the ship to unload cargo stating the Russian flag-carrier was under US sanctions.

According to information, Russian vessel Ursa Major, which left Russia’s St. Petersburg port on November 14, 2023, had changed its name to Sparta-3 as it had come under US sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The vessel was supposed to reach Bangladesh on December 24. But on December 20, the US Embassy in a diplomatic letter informed Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the name change.

In the letter, the US Embassy said that any kind of cooperation with sanctioned ships would invite the risk of falling under US sanctions or large financial penalties.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Bangladesh had made this decision under the threat of US secondary sanctions, according to TASS.

the first shipment of uranium for Bangladesh’s biggest and lone nuclear power plant project landed Thursday in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka, an official with the project

Meanwhile, the first shipment of uranium for Bangladesh’s biggest and lone nuclear power plant project landed in the country and the handing over ceremony will take place on October 5, 2023 as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to virtually join the ceremony.

The Director General of Russia’s nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, assured Hasina in July that despite the project facing many obstacles, Bangladesh would receive the fuel in September.

Bangladesh is constructing the US$12.65 billion Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) with 90 percent Russian financial support. Bangladesh will have to repay the loan within 28 years with a 10-year grace period.

Rosatom is providing technical assistance for the project’s implementation and is expected to meet Bangladesh’s growing electricity needs and contribute to its socio-economic development.

The plant in the western district of Pabna consists of two units, each having a capacity of 1,200 megawatts.

Bangladesh is expected to launch the first unit next September.