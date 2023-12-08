Bangladesh seeks UN’s support amidst electoral challenges

Bangladesh, perched on the precipice of transformative political shifts, has reached out fervently to the United Nations, seeking substantive assistance and counsel in navigating a landscape fraught with multifaceted challenges and external pressures. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen’s impassioned appeal, meticulously articulated through a comprehensive letter addressed to Earle Courtenay Rattray, the chief aide to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, underscores the acute need for constructive intervention amidst what Momen terms as “undue, unwarranted, and politically motivated pressures” casting shadows over the country’s impending electoral process.

This earnest plea, meticulously conveyed via the diplomatic corridors of Bangladesh’s permanent mission to the UN, symbolizes a fervent aspiration to fortify the bedrock of democracy upon which the nation’s political trajectory pivots. Momen’s earlier engagement with Rattray during the United Nations General Assembly in September laid the foundation for this pivotal communication, signaling Bangladesh’s ardent pursuit of substantive UN support in ensuring a fair, transparent, and inclusive electoral affair scheduled for January 7 of the following year.

Central to Momen’s appeal lies a profound recognition of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s unwavering dedication to democratic principles and human rights. He extols her tireless commitment to safeguarding fundamental rights, applauding her relentless efforts to secure every citizen’s right to vote, access to sustenance, and a dignified standard of living. The Foreign Minister fervently portrays Sheikh Hasina as an exemplar of democratic values, citing her steadfast leadership during numerous elections as emblematic of her unwavering commitment to the democratic process.

Nevertheless, amidst Sheikh Hasina’s resolute endeavors, Bangladesh finds itself ensnared in a labyrinth of challenges exacerbated by external pressures seeking to sway the nation’s electoral dynamics. Particularly, Western nations have voiced apprehensions, echoing reservations stemming from the contentious polls held in 2014 and 2018, vigorously advocating for transparent and impartial elections in the country. Nonetheless, Momen staunchly defends Bangladesh’s standing as a bastion of democracy and human rights, invoking the sacrifices made by its citizens who valiantly offered millions of lives in the pursuit of these foundational principles.

In his impassioned plea to the UN, Momen underscores Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to upholding democracy, human rights, justice, and human dignity. He implores the United Nations to play an active, collaborative, and supportive role, highlighting Bangladesh’s pioneering efforts in championing these values despite the myriad challenges it confronts. The Foreign Minister paints a vivid picture of Bangladesh as an engaged member state, expressing profound optimism and high expectations for continued cooperation and assistance from the United Nations in their quest for political progress and the socio-economic betterment of their populace.

The crux of Momen’s plea extends beyond immediate UN support for the impending electoral phase. It encapsulates a fervent desire to foster an enduring partnership aimed at nurturing a peaceful, just, inclusive, and prosperous future for all Bangladeshis. He fervently implores the United Nations to uphold the highest standards of non-partisanship, integrity, and objectivity in their interactions concerning Bangladesh. Momen emphasizes the pivotal role of impartial and accurate UN reports in shaping global perceptions and influencing discourse.

Moreover, the Foreign Minister advocates for the active engagement of Bangladeshi experts and professionals as special representatives of the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General. This initiative underscores the significance of harnessing local expertise and indigenous insights in navigating the intricate socio-political fabric of the nation.

As Bangladesh stands at the threshold of another critical electoral juncture, the fervent call for UN support resonates as a poignant plea for guidance and solidarity in upholding the core tenets of democracy, justice, and progress. It signifies not just an immediate cry for intervention but a steadfast commitment to forging an enduring partnership, shaping a future that encapsulates the aspirations and rights of every Bangladeshi citizen.